MARKHAM, Paul F. Of Melrose, July 13, 2019. Beloved husband of 64 years to Claire L. (Burke) Markham. Loving father of Ellen Markham of California, Jane Markham & David Cameron of Illinois, Susan Markham of Melrose, Paul Markham of Shrewsbury, John & Holly Markham of Melrose, and Mary Soldati of Oregon. Proud grandfather of Mira & Julia, May & Sean, Paul & Lauren, Jimmy & Owen, Nina & Jude. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Thursday morning, July 18th, at 9:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, at 10:00AM. Interment with Military Honors at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. US Coast Guard Korean War Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Paul's name to Catholic Charities, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127 or at www.ccab.org For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2019