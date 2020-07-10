|
PARISI, Paul F. Age 69, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020 surrounded by his wife and his children after a valiant battle with Glioblastoma. Paul was born March 7, 1951 in Everett, MA to Attorney Michael & Concetta (Tricomi) Parisi.
Paul was a graduate of Everett High School and Northeastern University. He was a football standout, known for holding rushing records and was on the All Scholastic team.
Paul worked in the trucking industry and the Everett Public Schools, retiring to New Hampshire in 2015.
Paul loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, especially in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, cooking, fishing, hunting, camping and being in nature. His dog, Marlow, always by his side, was his furry companion for 11 years.
Paul and his wife Judy enjoyed traveling and Civil War Reenactments, spending time with the 28th Massachusetts and 17th Virginia, where they re-enacted from the hallowed grounds of Gettysburg 150th Pickett's Charge to the historic communities all across New England. Paul was very proud of the small role he had in the 2003 movie Gods & Generals, where he ran across the field at Fredericksburg carrying the Irish Brigade Flag.
Paul leaves his loving wife Judy (Fitzpatrick) Parisi, his mother Concetta (Tricomi) Parisi, and his four children, Jodi (John) Montalbano, Paul (Tamara) Parisi, Michael (Kristina) Parisi and Nichole (Keith) O'Donnell, and his 10 grandchildren, John, Ava, Ella, Max, Jack, Michael, Kyle, Victoria, Marygrace, and Evelyn.
He also leaves 4 sisters, Elizabeth (Thomas) Burke, Mary (Roger) LeBlanc, Carol (Allen) Panarese and Lillian (Paul) Doughty, his sister-in-law Joan Fitzpatrick and brothers-in-law Jack (Minna) Fitzpatrick, Daniel Fitzpatrick and many loving nieces and nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be private in New Hampshire due to Covid-19 and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul's memory to the First Congregational Church of Ossipee, 50 Route-16B, Center Ossipee, NH 03814.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2020