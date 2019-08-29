|
|
PIAZZA, Paul F. Age 93, of Revere, passed away August 28, 2019, at the Alliance Healthcare Center in Braintree. Son of the late Antonio and Josephine (Amara) Piazza. Loving brother of Mary Kessler and her husband Joseph of Braintree and Josephine Amara of Revere. He is also survived by 4 nephews. Paul was an Army veteran of WWII. Funeral Services and burial with military honors are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., BRAINTREE. Interment
Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For information and directions please visit:
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 30, 2019