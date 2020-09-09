POWERS, Paul F. Age 93 years, died peacefully at home in Westwood, MA on September 4th. Paul was born in Boston, MA on February 17, 1927, son of the late Thomas and Irene (Eldridge) Powers. Raised in West Roxbury, he graduated with the class of 1944 from St. Mary's High School in Brookline, MA. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy.After his discharge from the Navy, Paul enrolled at Massachusetts Maritime Academy, where he earned a degree in Marine and Electrical Engineering. He then joined the Merchant Marines. After his service, Paul was employed by the New England Telephone Company, where he spent his career as a manager. He moved to Westwood in 1965.An active member of Saint Denis Church in Westwood, Paul belonged to the St. Vincent De Paul Society and served as President. He also assisted daily and weekly Mass as an altar server. Paul was an accomplished golfer and shot nine holes-in-one during his lifetime. He was a longtime member of the Norfolk Golf Club and its past President.Paul was a faithful Catholic, loving son and brother, second father to his nieces and nephews, and sports enthusiast. He played American Legion baseball with his brothers Tom, Bill and Bob, was a standout athlete at Massachusetts Maritime Academy, and played semi-pro baseball for the Burlington, VT Cardinals. Paul's hobbies included gardening, woodworking, music, community theater, and spending time with his brothers, family, and friends.Paul was predeceased by his brothers, Thomas J., William H., and Robert C. Powers. He is the loving uncle of Robert Powers and his wife Jane of Wenham, MA, Mary Lewek and her husband David of Mount Pleasant, SC, Thomas Powers and his wife Lori of North Easton, MA, Noreen Gordon and her husband Dennis of East Walpole, MA, William Powers and his wife Jill of Amherst, NH, Paul Powers of Plainville, MA, Kevin Powers and his wife Jane of Norfolk, MA, Erin Powers of Sharon, MA, and the late Kristin Powers. Paul leaves behind his dear friend, Marie Kelley of Norwood. Also, 15 grandnieces and grandnephews and a great-grandniece.Visiting Hours are from 5 to 8 PM on Monday, September 14 at Holden-Dunn-Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock Street, WESTWOOD. Due to ongoing health concerns, Funeral Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's memory to the St. Vincent De Paul Society, c/o St. Denis Church, 157 Washington Street, Westwood, MA 02090. Please note his name on memo line. Holden-Dunn-Lawler