ROGERS, Paul F. Age 85, of Gloucester, husband of Beverly A. (O'Brien) Rogers, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Medford, MA on November 15, 1934, son of the late Stephen J. and Agnes D. (Goss) Rogers. Paul was a graduate of Malden Catholic High School, Class of 1952. In his earlier years, he worked for the Boston Globe as a pressman, where he also served as Vice President of the Pressman's union. In 1972, he started his own business, Rogers Radiator and Northeast Radiator Sales in 1986. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1956 through 1958. He was a member of Irish American Club in Malden, the Gloucester Elks Lodge #892, Kensington Country Club in Florida and Bass Rocks Golf Club in Gloucester.
Paul was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing tennis, fishing and boating, but most of all he loved the beach, both here and in Florida. He loved spending time with family and friends, and enjoyed family cookouts on Long Beach. He had a great sense of humor and always saw the best in people. His motto was always be honest, kind, work hard and do your best. Think positive, love life and enjoy. Paul will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Beverly A. Rogers of Gloucester; daughters, Paula Sughrue and her husband Timothy, Lisa Wright and her husband Stephen, all of Wilmington, MA; sons, Michael Rogers and his wife Laura of Gloucester, Gregory Rogers of Rockport, MA; stepsons, Gerald D'Apice of Allston, MA, Dominic D ?Apice and his wife Alyson of Odenton, MD, Brian D'Apice and his wife Jennifer of Beverly, MA, Timothy D'Apice of Somersworth, NH and stepdaughter-in-law, Kathleen D'Apice of Braintree, MA; grandchildren, Michelle and Kevin Rogers, Katelyn, Timothy and Stephen Sughrue, Olivia, Nicole, Benjamin, Matthew and Rachel Wright, Megan and Jessica D'Apice, Adam and Celia D'Apice, Christopher and Nicholas D'Apice; his sister, Mary Buckley of Gloucester; sister-in-law, Dana Rogers of South Bend, IN; many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was predeceased by his infant brother, Allen Rogers and brother, Stephen Rogers.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, Gloucester, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend.
Visiting Hours in the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, GLOUCESTER, will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. The Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Carroll Center for the Blind, 770 Centre Street, Newton, MA 02458-2597, or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. For online condolence, please visit www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 22, 2019