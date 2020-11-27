1/1
SHEA, Paul F. Of Mattapoisett, age 80, passed away at home Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Alanna "Ally" (Medeiros) Carreiro. Born in Boston, son of the late John T. and Dorothy J. (O'Rourke) Shea, he was originally from O'Callaghan Way in South Boston at the Old Harbor Village and had lived in Mattapoisett for over 30 years. Even though he lived in Mattapoisett at the end of his life, you could not take the Boston out of him. Paul was a graduate of Gate of Heaven High School in South Boston, class of 1958. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1962. Upon his discharge from the Army, he was employed by New England Telephone Company. He was later employed as Assistant Chief Court Officer in the General Court of the Massachusetts State Senate, retiring in 2003 after 32 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and his beloved dog, Mikayla. Survivors include his wife Alanna, his sister Dorothy Davis and her husband Peter of Quincy, his sister-in-law Joanne Shea of Scituate, Alanna's children Jessica Carreiro and Lee DeTerra, his ex-wife Linda Brownell of Mattapoisett, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Thomas A. Shea, Richard J. Shea, Maureen A. Shea and John T. "Jack" Shea. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory can be made to Community Nurse Home Care, P.O. Box 751, Fairhaven, MA 02719. For directions and guestbook, visit www.saundersdwyer.com Visiting Hours: A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 11 AM - 2 PM in the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6), MATTAPOISETT.

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett
Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett
50 County Road, Route 6
Mattapoisett, MA 02739
(508) 758-2292
