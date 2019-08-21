|
SHONE, Paul F. Jr. A lifelong resident of Marshfield, passed away on August 15, 2019 at the age of 69. Beloved son of the late Paul F. Shone, Sr. and Dorothea (Jenks) Shone, he leaves many cousins and friends. Paul was a 1968 graduate of Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury. He received his BA from Suffolk University in 1973 and a Master's Degree in Public Administration from the prestigious John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. His career as a Political Consultant, Strategist and Pollster spanned 50 years, during which time he managed campaigns for a variety of Local and National Politicians. Despite working in such a public field, Paul was very private in his personal life. His two true passions were Politics and Rexhame Beach. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in MARSHFIELD. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Monday, August 26 at 9:00 a.m. to St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church, 591 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Burial will be in the Couch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory can be made to the , by mail to 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or by visiting the website . For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019