PAUL F. SMITH

PAUL F. SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Paul F. Of Waltham and Stoneham. By accident, on December 20th, 2019. He was 55 years old. Son of the late Josie Goguen of Stoneham. Brother of JoAnne Pizzuto and her partner Joe Santamaria of Waltham, Stephen Smith and his wife Darlene of Lithia, FL, Brian Smith and his wife Kay of Davenport, FL, Hillery Carroll and her husband Bill of Stoneham, Theresa Garaffo and her husband Tom of Stoneham, Charles Smith and his wife Wendy of Stoneham and daughter Jacqueline Morrison. He is also survived by loving nieces and nephews, and his beloved cat Brady. Paul was an avid music lover. His unique wit and loving ways will be sorely missed. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation on Friday, December 27th, from 4-7 pm, at the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Avenue, NORTH CAMBRIDGE. Services and Burial are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elliot Lewis Center www.elliotlewisms.com For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019
