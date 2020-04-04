|
WASKO, Paul F. Age 88, of Trophy Club, TX passed away on April 2, 2020. Paul was born on Nov. 2, 1931 in Bayonne, NJ. In his adult life, he became a US Marine and then studied Business at Seton Hall University. He worked for one company his entire business career at E.R. Squibb & Sons, now Bristol Myers Squibb. Paul met his wife, Anne (Conroy) in Boston. They were married on September 12, 1959. Paul and Anne lived throughout the United States before settling in Trophy Club, TX in 1983. Paul was father to one daughter, Kathleen A. Kelly of Sleepy Hollow, IL, uncle to countless Conroy and Crowe family members and grandfather to Sean P. Kelly of Chicago, IL and Christopher D. Kelly of Aurora, CO. He devoted his life to his family, his church and his job. Paul enjoyed crossword puzzles in the morning newspapers he read at the kitchen table and small to large projects in and around his homes. Paul will be remembered as always dressing neatly, maintaining his posture and weight and being well groomed – the Marine in him, good with his money – the Business degree and a faithful husband and churchgoer. Paul was preceded in death by his father Paul R. Wasko, mother Edna A. Sullivan and sister Diane J. Crowe. A Celebration of Life and Burial will be held in Boston, MA at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020