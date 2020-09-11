ZEOLLA, Paul F. Of Dedham, Sept. 6, beloved husband of Martha L. (Murdock) and dear brother of Patricia Zeolla Nolan of Mendon. Interment private. Funeral Service at a later date. Donations in Paul's memory may be made to VNA Hospice, 100 Trade Center, Ste. G500, Woburn, MA 01801 or to Celtic Angels Home Health Care, 60 Dedham Ave., Ste. 105, Needham, MA 02492 ("For those unable to afford home care"). To sign guestbook, visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com View the online memorial for Paul F. ZEOLLA