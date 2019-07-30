|
FARRIS, Paul Paul Farris, who lived at 17 Snowhill Street in Boston's North End for over 30 years, passed away peacefully at his home on July 25, 2019, at the age of 99. He was surrounded by loving family and friends, as well as his wonderful home health aides and the exceptional team from . Paul was born on June 17, 1920 in Machias, Maine, the youngest of John and Annie Farris's eight children. He married Priscilla Legg of Franklin, NH in 1946, and they had four children: Cathy, Peter, David, and Michael. Tragically, Michael predeceased his father in 2014. Paul is survived by his three remaining children, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, other relatives and dear friends, as well as by Marcia Forgays, his beloved partner of many years.
After graduating from Machias High school, Paul attended Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, from which he received his B.A. in 1942. He received his M.A. from Boston University and did work towards his Doctorate at Harvard. He began his career in education as a history teacher and went on to become a high school principal in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and New York.
After retiring from his career in education, Paul continued to work and to pursue his love of travel, both alone and with family and friends. Whether travelling or at home, Paul made friends with people from many different cultures and all walks of life.
Paul showed us how to celebrate life. We loved him all of his life and will miss him all of ours.
Paul will be cremated at Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain, and his ashes will be buried at the Farris family plot in Machias, Maine.
For those wishing to make a contribution in memory of Paul, please consider the Franciscan Food Center at St. Anthony's Shrine, Boston, where Paul was a regular volunteer for over ten years.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019