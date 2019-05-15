|
FISK, Paul Of Medford and Ft. Lauderdale, FL died peacefully on May 12, 2019 after a long illness. Son of the late Styles and Margaret (Doran) Fisk. Cared for and loved by William. Paul is lovingly survived by many relatives and friends in the United States and in Deutschland. Visiting Hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Monday, May 20 from 6-8pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Flowers are appreciated. Past President of Ryan's Florist in North Cambridge. Late Veteran Korean Conflict, US Navy. Online guestbook brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019