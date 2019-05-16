|
KELLY, Paul Francis Of Scituate, formerly of Watertown. May 15, 2019. Age 84. Beloved husband of Mary L. (Donovan) Kelly. Devoted father of Patricia K. Diliberto & her husband John of Watertown, Donna M. McManus & her husband Kevin of Watertown, Paul F. Kelly & his wife Deborah of Watertown, Maureen E. Kelly & her partner Paul Trayers of Scituate, Daniel E. Kelly & his wife Kathleen of Billerica and the late Michael V. Kelly. Dear brother of the late Edward J. Kelly. Loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Monday, May 20, 2019, at 8 AM followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown at 9 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Sunday 3-7 PM. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. US Army Veteran, Korea. Past President AOH Div. 14. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Paul's memory may be made to the Ed Walsh Foundation, 1834 Centre Street #320688, West Roxbury, MA 02132 or at www.edwalshfoundation.org MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2019