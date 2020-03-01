|
MANNING, Rev. Paul Francis Rev. Paul Francis Manning of Lowell, MA died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. Born in Boston, MA on June 8, 1940, he was the son of the late Matthew F. and Mary T. (Nee) Manning, both of whom were Irish immigrants. Fr. Manning worked tirelessly to ensure that the young people received a good education. He had a special affinity for the Hispanic community; which drew him to study Spanish in Venezuela and Puerto Rico to be more effective in his ministry. He was the first Chaplain for the Retarded Adult Rehabilitation Association. Fr. Manning was well known for his compassion and visited countless people at nursing homes and hospitals. He devoted much time collecting clothing for the Lazarus House in Lawrence, MA. Fr. Manning had a special place in his heart for veterans, as he ministered numerous veterans at the Princeton House in Lowell. He is survived by a brother, Dr. James M. Manning of Boston, and countless people helped by his kindness. Visiting Hours Wed., 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral Thurs., at 11:00AM, from the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., CHELMSFORD, with a Funeral Mass at 12 Noon, at St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. It being Fr. Manning's wish, in lieu of flowers, please make memorials in his name to the s Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home, 978-251-4041. Guestbook at dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 2, 2020