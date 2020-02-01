|
NEWTON, Paul Francis Of the Villages, FL, formerly of Somerville and Burlington, Jan. 30. Brother of Arthur "Bob" Newton & his wife Pauline of Burlington and the late Helen Graham & her late husband David. Uncle of Ellen Graham of Chelmsford, Claire Cronin of Wilmington, Judy Newton of Burlington, Paula Mountain of Danvers, Arthur "Bobby" Newton, Jr. of Orlando, FL, David Newton of Beaverton, OR, James Newton of Burlington, and the late Ann Marie Graham. Also survived by 15 great-nieces and nephews and many friends. A visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Tuesday, February 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a Burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Paul's name may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.saint-malachy.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020