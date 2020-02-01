Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Malachy Church
99 Bedford St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL NEWTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL FRANCIS NEWTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL FRANCIS NEWTON Obituary
NEWTON, Paul Francis Of the Villages, FL, formerly of Somerville and Burlington, Jan. 30. Brother of Arthur "Bob" Newton & his wife Pauline of Burlington and the late Helen Graham & her late husband David. Uncle of Ellen Graham of Chelmsford, Claire Cronin of Wilmington, Judy Newton of Burlington, Paula Mountain of Danvers, Arthur "Bobby" Newton, Jr. of Orlando, FL, David Newton of Beaverton, OR, James Newton of Burlington, and the late Ann Marie Graham. Also survived by 15 great-nieces and nephews and many friends. A visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Tuesday, February 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a Burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Paul's name may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.saint-malachy.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -