SHIERS, Paul Francis Age 71, of Norwell, formerly of Roslindale, passed away on July 5, with his family by his side. Paul was born in Boston to the late Forrest and Marie Shiers of Roslindale. Paul was married in 1972 to Patricia Ann Schena in Revere and raised their family in Norwell. Paul was a Civil Engineer. He studied Engineering at Northeastern University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He continued to work happily until his passing. He loved engineering and his work. He enjoyed collecting books and trains and building Legos with his grandchildren. He loved traveling on Delta Airlines and spending time with his family and friends. Paul loved Patti's spaghetti and meatballs and enjoyed relaxing with his Beefeater and tonic or Jack Daniels on the rocks and a bowl of ice cream. Beloved husband of Patricia Shiers. He was the loving father of Pamela Shiers and Robert Louthan of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Karen and Ryan Schueler of Newton. Cherished Papa to Wes, Mae, Benjamin, and Samuel. Beloved brother to Dick and Liz Shiers of Sharon and Don and Donna Shiers of Rochester, New York and brother-in-law to John Schena and Beth Haire of Revere. Visiting Hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, HANOVER, on Tuesday, from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 9 AM at St. Helen Church, 383 Washington St., Rte. 53 in Norwell, burial will follow at Stetson Meadow Cemetery in Norwell. The family thanks the Norwell VNA and Hospice for the compassionate and loving care which they provided. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Paul's memory to the Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061. Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2019