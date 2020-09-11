1/
PAUL FRANCIS ZEOLLA
ZEOLLA, Paul Francis A resident of Dedham, passed away on September 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 77 years old. Born in Newton, MA, he was the son of the late Patrick and Katherine (Crotti) Zeolla. Paul was also the beloved husband of Martha L. (Murdock) for 42 years and the dear brother of Patricia Zeolla Nolan of Mendon. Interment will be private. Donations in Paul's memory may be made to VNA Hospice Care, 100 Trade Center, Ste. G500, Woburn, MA 01801 or to Celtic Angels, Home Health Care, 60 Dedham Ave., Ste. 105, Needham, MA 02492 (For those unable to afford home care). A Memorial Service is to be scheduled in the near future. To sign guestbook, visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Paul Francis ZEOLLA


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
