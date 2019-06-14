|
|
COTTER, Dr. Paul Frederick Age 83, of Milton, MA, and Block Island, RI, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anne H. (Dugan) Cotter. Dedicated father of Paul W. Cotter of Block Island, RI, Julie A. Conant and her husband Howell of Block Island, RI, Christopher T. Cotter and his wife Reva of New York, New York, Amy P. Hickey and her husband Michael of Milton, MA, Melissa J. Cotter of Milton, MA, and Timothy A. Cotter of Essex, CT. Loving brother of Thomas X. Cotter of Worcester, MA, William J. Cotter of Worcester, MA, and Peter C. Cotter of Jefferson, MA. Cherished grandfather of 10. Devoted friend and colleague to many. A Mass will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Parish, 432 Adams Street, Milton, MA, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:30am. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 4-7 PM. Interment to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Paul's memory to the Susan F. Smith Center for Women's Cancers at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. For Information and online condolence www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019