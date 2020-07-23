|
|
SHEEHAN, Paul Frederick Of Cummaquid, Boston and Washington, DC. Suddenly, July 20, 2020. Beloved son of the late John Joseph and Mary Agnes (Hooley) Sheehan. Adored brother of Mary Margaret McManus and her husband Paul Edward of Canton, David Sheehan and his husband Peter Jefferson Flynn of Cummaquid, Mary Burchill Sheehan of Duxbury widow of the late Walter Edmund Sheehan, John Joseph Sheehan who died June 20, 2020. Paul also leaves behind his beloved nieces and nephews and their children. There will be a Memorial Service on Paul's birthday, 22 May, 2021, at Our Lady of Hope Chapel in West Barnstable, with notice at that time. The family requests that any donations may be made in Paul's memory to N.E. Old English Sheep Dog Rescue, 49 Stonehedge Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773 or www.NEOESR.org For guestbook, visit www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020