FUNK, Paul Paul Funk, 75 years old, of West Harwich, MA passed away peacefully at home on October 5, 2020, with his loved ones by his side. Born on February 12, 1945 in Miami Beach, Florida and was raised in Wakefield, MA by his parents, the late Jean (Yazinka) and Al Funk. Paul was the beloved husband of the late Marie (Larsen) Funk. He is survived by his son, Paul Funk and his wife, Heather, of Duxbury, MA; his daughter, Jean Jayne and her husband, Paul, of Woburn, MA; and his loving companion, Betsy McGoldrick of Dennis, MA. He was the cherished papa to Molly, Madison, and Jack Funk and Charlie, Ben, and Andrew Jayne. He is also survived by his brother, Charles Funk and his wife, Maureen; his sister, Cheryl Farrell and her husband, Jim; and his sister, Linda Moses and her husband, Bob, all of Wakefield, MA. He was the beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will not be visiting hours. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main Street, Wakefield, MA at 11 am on Friday, October 9, 2020. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the VNA Hospice of Cape Cod, 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601. Complete obituary and guest book at www.MorrisOConnor.com
