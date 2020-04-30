|
|
BARD, Paul G. Longtime resident of Chelsea passed on April 30, 2020 after a declining period of health. Born August 13, 1948 in Chelsea. Paul was a son of the late Thomas D. & Sylvia Perez Bard. He grew up in the Chelsea area attending local schools and graduated from Chelsea High School. Paul was proud to be a Marine Veteran and kept those memories close to his heart. He leaves behind to cherish his memory of his devoted wife, Lisa. He is survived by his loving son Paul J Bard (PJ) of Revere and his former spouse, Janis. Paul had a beautiful soul. He brought smiles to all who loved him with his sharp wit and fun loving outlook on life. He will be deeply missed. In addition he leaves his sister Rhoda Burrows of Warrenton, MO, brother, Thomas Bard (MaryJo) of Boise, ID, sister Charlene Lombardi of Del Ray Beach, FL, brother Dennis Bard (Karen), and sister, Susie Alfieri (Tony) of Old Lyme, CT. He was predeceased by his sister, Robin Ann Bard. Paul is survived by many nieces and nephews along with lifelong friends, Kenny and Rita Flynn. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Covid Unit at MA General Hospital for the exceptional loving care and compassion shown to Paul during this difficult time. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be held privately. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Chelsea Soldiers Home, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020