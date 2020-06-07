Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL COVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL G. "LUKE" COVE


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL G. "LUKE" COVE Obituary
COVE, Paul G. "Luke" Paul Cove lost his battle with Covid-19 on May 15th, 2020. He had been at Fitchburg HealthCare in Fitchburg, MA after living most of his life in Dedham, MA. He was 90 years old, born January 4, 1929. He was a Korean War Veteran and longtime Business Owner of Cove Consulting Home Inspections, after he left a very long and successful career at Dow Chemical. He leaves his son, Paul, Jr., daughter, Diana (Cove) Jourdan, grandchildren, Cameron Cove, Leanna Coolen and Tabitha Jourdan, as well as great- granddaughter, Kaley Hirsh. He is also survived by his sister, Kathleen Vecchi, and several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: All Memorials will be private. Any wishes can be in the form of donations to Veterans Administration and also .

View the online memorial for Paul G. "Luke" COVE
Published in The Boston Globe from June 8 to June 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -