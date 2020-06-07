|
|
COVE, Paul G. "Luke" Paul Cove lost his battle with Covid-19 on May 15th, 2020. He had been at Fitchburg HealthCare in Fitchburg, MA after living most of his life in Dedham, MA. He was 90 years old, born January 4, 1929. He was a Korean War Veteran and longtime Business Owner of Cove Consulting Home Inspections, after he left a very long and successful career at Dow Chemical. He leaves his son, Paul, Jr., daughter, Diana (Cove) Jourdan, grandchildren, Cameron Cove, Leanna Coolen and Tabitha Jourdan, as well as great- granddaughter, Kaley Hirsh. He is also survived by his sister, Kathleen Vecchi, and several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: All Memorials will be private. Any wishes can be in the form of donations to Veterans Administration and also .
Published in The Boston Globe from June 8 to June 9, 2020