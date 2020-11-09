1/
PAUL GAGNON
GAGNON, Paul Age 74, of Watertown, Nov. 6, 2020. Beloved husband to the late Elizabeth 'Betty' Schiavoni Gagnon. Loving father of Paul Gagnon & his companion, Alecia, Michael Gagnon & his companion, Melanie, of Watertown, and Brian Gagnon & his wife, Kerri, of Billerica. Cherished 'Pa' to Mckenna, Kileigh & Shannon Gagnon, Danielle Murphy, Katie Gabler, Amanda, Christopher, Nicholas and Alexander Gagnon. Dear great-grandfather of Caroline & Zoe Murphy and Lucas, Liam & Logan Gabler. Paul is one of seven siblings. All services were held privately by the family. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN.


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
