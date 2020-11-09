GAGNON, Paul Age 74, of Watertown, Nov. 6, 2020. Beloved husband to the late Elizabeth 'Betty' Schiavoni Gagnon. Loving father of Paul Gagnon & his companion, Alecia, Michael Gagnon & his companion, Melanie, of Watertown, and Brian Gagnon & his wife, Kerri, of Billerica. Cherished 'Pa' to Mckenna, Kileigh & Shannon Gagnon, Danielle Murphy, Katie Gabler, Amanda, Christopher, Nicholas and Alexander Gagnon. Dear great-grandfather of Caroline & Zoe Murphy and Lucas, Liam & Logan Gabler. Paul is one of seven siblings. All services were held privately by the family. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store