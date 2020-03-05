|
KELSCH, Paul George Jr. Age 73, of Quincy, MA died March 4, 2020 at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston after a brief illness. He was born on May 1, 1946 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. He was the son of Edna (Quinn) Kelsch and Paul George Kelsch, Sr. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Diane Marie (Daher). Devoted father of Mattheu Paul Kelsch and his wife Heidi Willliams Kelsch, Rebecca Alicia Kelsch and her husband Gregory Peck of Dunedin, FL; daughter-in-law Joann Sassone. Cherished grandfather of Liam, Emerson, Jaxson and Alexandria. Predeceased by his younger brother, Stephen Kelsch, of Hingham. Visiting Hours in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Monday, March 9th from 4-8 pm and again on Tuesday from 9-10 am followed by a Service in the Funeral Home at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2020