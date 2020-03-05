Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL KELSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL GEORGE KELSCH Jr.


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL GEORGE KELSCH Jr. Obituary
KELSCH, Paul George Jr. Age 73, of Quincy, MA died March 4, 2020 at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston after a brief illness. He was born on May 1, 1946 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. He was the son of Edna (Quinn) Kelsch and Paul George Kelsch, Sr. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Diane Marie (Daher). Devoted father of Mattheu Paul Kelsch and his wife Heidi Willliams Kelsch, Rebecca Alicia Kelsch and her husband Gregory Peck of Dunedin, FL; daughter-in-law Joann Sassone. Cherished grandfather of Liam, Emerson, Jaxson and Alexandria. Predeceased by his younger brother, Stephen Kelsch, of Hingham. Visiting Hours in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Monday, March 9th from 4-8 pm and again on Tuesday from 9-10 am followed by a Service in the Funeral Home at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -