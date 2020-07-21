Boston Globe Obituaries
GERBRANDS, Paul Age 76, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away peacefully with his beloved wife Joanne (Guidoboni) by his side, where she had been for more than 55 years. Paul, originally from Burlington, MA, was a dedicated firefighter, serving his community for more than 34 years, where he held the role of Lieutenant for most of those years. He is survived by his wife, the love of his life, his four children, and six grandchildren, who all adored him. The family will honor Paul with private Services.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2020
