BURNS, Paul H. Of Arlington, April 4. Beloved husband of Susan E. (Robertson) Burns. Devoted father of Allison J. Lawlor and her husband Ryan of Medford, Kevin P. Burns and his wife Lindsay of Waltham and the late Ryan J. Burns. Proud grampy of Grace, Maggie and Maeve Lawlor, Hanna, Ella and Kevin Jr., "KJ" Burns. Son of the late John C. and Catherine (Gillis) Burns. Brother of Anne Burns, Kathleen Mayer and her husband Gary, Michael Burns, Mary Sortino and the late John "Jack" Burns. Son-in-law of Raymond J. and the late Claire F. Robertson. Brother-in-law of Paul Robertson, Jean Anderson and her husband Steve, Lynn Andrews and her husband Charles. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and cousins. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of ARLINGTON. Paul served in the U.S. Marine Corps during The Vietnam War. If desired, expressions of sympathy may be made in Paul's name to the New England Center and Home for Veterans via nechv.org/donations/tribute-giving/
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2020