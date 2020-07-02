|
|
DELANEY, Paul H. Of Wakefield, June 30. Loving father of Lauren P. McIsaac and husband James of Salem, NH and Justin M. Delaney and wife Sandra of Tewksbury. Proud grandfather to Natalie and Nolan McIsaac. Brother of Denise Coakley and husband Francis of Peabody, Donald Delaney of Wakefield, Glenn Delaney and wife Nancy of Peabody, Robert Delaney and wife Barbara of Amesbury and William Delaney and wife Calin Tham of Middleton. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: MNA, 340 Turnpike St., Canton, MA 02021, memo "Brigham Donation." For obit & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2020