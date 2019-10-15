Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL ELMSTROM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL H. ELMSTROM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL H. ELMSTROM Obituary
ELMSTROM, Paul H. Of Warminster, Pennsylvania, previously of Massachusetts, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was the loving husband of Hilda L. (nee Howard) Elmstrom. Born in Malden, MA, Paul was the son of the late Carl E. and Doris I. (nee King) Elmstrom and stepson of the late Edward Trickett. Paul was the Father of Paul Michael Elmstrom (Vicki), Laurie Nelson (Christopher), and Lisa Feusner (Timothy). He was the brother of the late Jean Trabucco (John) and Betty Figelski (Paul). He is also survived by his grandchildren Jacob and Oliva Elmstrom, Grace and Tessa Feusner. Paul was a US Army veteran and after his discharge in 1958 he began his 38 year career with Prudential Financial. He was a big sports fan and enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots. He also enjoyed, his monthly poker game, being at the ocean and most importantly spending time with family. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Paul's Life and will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the . Shelly Funeral Home, Warrington www.shellyfuneralhomes.com

View the online memorial for Paul H. ELMSTROM
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now