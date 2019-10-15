|
|
ELMSTROM, Paul H. Of Warminster, Pennsylvania, previously of Massachusetts, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was the loving husband of Hilda L. (nee Howard) Elmstrom. Born in Malden, MA, Paul was the son of the late Carl E. and Doris I. (nee King) Elmstrom and stepson of the late Edward Trickett. Paul was the Father of Paul Michael Elmstrom (Vicki), Laurie Nelson (Christopher), and Lisa Feusner (Timothy). He was the brother of the late Jean Trabucco (John) and Betty Figelski (Paul). He is also survived by his grandchildren Jacob and Oliva Elmstrom, Grace and Tessa Feusner. Paul was a US Army veteran and after his discharge in 1958 he began his 38 year career with Prudential Financial. He was a big sports fan and enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots. He also enjoyed, his monthly poker game, being at the ocean and most importantly spending time with family. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Paul's Life and will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the . Shelly Funeral Home, Warrington www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
View the online memorial for Paul H. ELMSTROM
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019