Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Beth El Cemetery
776 Baker St.
West Roxbury, MA
PAUL H. GOLDSTEIN

PAUL H. GOLDSTEIN Obituary
GOLDSTEIN, Paul H. Of Norwood, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 69 years of age. Devoted son of the late Abraham & Augusta (Mustasky). Beloved husband of Anny (Rozenberg). Loving father of Lee Goldstein, Marc Goldstein and Adam Goldstein & his wife Arielle. Cherished grandfather of Nathan Joseph Goldstein. Graveside Service at the Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury on Monday, November 4 at 2:00pm. Memorial Observance following the Service to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
