GOLDSTEIN, Paul H. Of Norwood, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 69 years of age. Devoted son of the late Abraham & Augusta (Mustasky). Beloved husband of Anny (Rozenberg). Loving father of Lee Goldstein, Marc Goldstein and Adam Goldstein & his wife Arielle. Cherished grandfather of Nathan Joseph Goldstein. Graveside Service at the Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury on Monday, November 4 at 2:00pm. Memorial Observance following the Service to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019