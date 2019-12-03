Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
More Obituaries for PAUL PODLESNY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL H. PODLESNY

PAUL H. PODLESNY Obituary
PODLESNY, Paul H. Age 94, of Onset, passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of his family and South Coast Health Visiting Nurses. He was the husband of the late Betty T. (Tatelman) Podlesny and the son of the late Paul and Gladys (Reipold) Podlesny.

He was born in Deerfield and lived in Chelsea before moving to Onset. Mr. Podlesny was a Navy Veteran of World War II serving aboard the USS Lee Fox. After serving in the Navy, he worked for Ewen Knight Corp and the U.S. D.O.T. as an Electrical Engineer.

Mr. Podlesny was a member and past master and treasurer for Star of Bethlehem Masonic Lodge in Wakefield. Beloved father of Suzanne Lewis and her husband Dana of Shoreline, WA, June Morelli and her husband Tommy of Malden and Cathy Pacevich of Cape May, NJ. Grandfather of Paul and David Pacevich, Casey and Tim Morelli and his wife Michela, Amanda Lewis, Meghan Warren and her husband Rich. Grandfather of Amos and Brennan Lewis, Nathan, Lyla and Ruby Morelli, Addy, Evie and Camille Pacevich, Henry, Eleanor and Thomas Warren.

A Celebration of his Life will be held next summer. Arrangements are by the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. For more info and online guestbook, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019
