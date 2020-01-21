Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL SWERLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL HARVEY SWERLING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL HARVEY SWERLING Obituary
SWERLING, Paul Harvey Age 68, of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Winthrop & Nahant, MA passed away on January 14, 2020. Devoted father to Bradley Swerling of Grafton, MA. Loving son of the late Robert & Rita (Berenson) Swerling. Dear brother of Gary (Gloria) Swerling of Newburyport & Stuart (Leonora) Swerling of Peabody. Adored uncle of Lisa, Wendy, Amy, David & Jonathan & granduncle of 6. Born on May 13, 1951, Paul was a graduate of Winthrop High School & worked for many years as a sales manager & general manager in the automobile industry. Paul truly had a "heart of gold." He loved spending time with his family & friends and would do anything for them. Graveside Services at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA on Friday, January 24th at 11:45AM. Memorial Observance immediately following the Service at the home of Lisa & Matthew Dacey. Contributions in his memory may be made to the , or to a . Assisting the family with arrangements is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, MA 02150. For guestbook & directions, www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -