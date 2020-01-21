|
|
SWERLING, Paul Harvey Age 68, of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Winthrop & Nahant, MA passed away on January 14, 2020. Devoted father to Bradley Swerling of Grafton, MA. Loving son of the late Robert & Rita (Berenson) Swerling. Dear brother of Gary (Gloria) Swerling of Newburyport & Stuart (Leonora) Swerling of Peabody. Adored uncle of Lisa, Wendy, Amy, David & Jonathan & granduncle of 6. Born on May 13, 1951, Paul was a graduate of Winthrop High School & worked for many years as a sales manager & general manager in the automobile industry. Paul truly had a "heart of gold." He loved spending time with his family & friends and would do anything for them. Graveside Services at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA on Friday, January 24th at 11:45AM. Memorial Observance immediately following the Service at the home of Lisa & Matthew Dacey. Contributions in his memory may be made to the , or to a . Assisting the family with arrangements is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, MA 02150. For guestbook & directions, www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020