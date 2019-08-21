Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL ATTRIDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL HOWARD ATTRIDGE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL HOWARD ATTRIDGE Obituary
ATTRIDGE, Paul Howard Age 86, died Monday, August 19, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Polly (Eaton) Attridge; daughter Jody, her husband Brock Holden, and adored twin grandsons Alex and Nick of Littleton; nephew David, his wife Polly and their three children of Westwood; sister-in-law Nancy Whitelaw and her husband David of Marshfield; and many close friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Elsie Attridge of Needham; and his brother, Walter Attridge, Jr. and his wife Irene. Paul graduated from Needham High School in 1951, he attended MIT, graduating in 1955 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the Sloan School. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was an active member of the Needham Exchange Club for over 40 years. Paul joined the family insurance business, eventually becoming president of the Attridge Insurance Agency. Visiting Hours will be held from 4-7 pm, Sunday, August 25th at the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, MA. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 11 AM, Monday, August 26th at the Eaton Funeral Home, followed by burial at the Needham Cemetery, and a reception at the Chateau Restaurant in Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Exchange Club of Needham, P.O. Box 920475, Needham, MA 02492 to support their many charitable endeavors. To share a memory of Paul, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now