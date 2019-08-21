|
|
ATTRIDGE, Paul Howard Age 86, died Monday, August 19, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Polly (Eaton) Attridge; daughter Jody, her husband Brock Holden, and adored twin grandsons Alex and Nick of Littleton; nephew David, his wife Polly and their three children of Westwood; sister-in-law Nancy Whitelaw and her husband David of Marshfield; and many close friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Elsie Attridge of Needham; and his brother, Walter Attridge, Jr. and his wife Irene. Paul graduated from Needham High School in 1951, he attended MIT, graduating in 1955 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the Sloan School. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was an active member of the Needham Exchange Club for over 40 years. Paul joined the family insurance business, eventually becoming president of the Attridge Insurance Agency. Visiting Hours will be held from 4-7 pm, Sunday, August 25th at the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, MA. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 11 AM, Monday, August 26th at the Eaton Funeral Home, followed by burial at the Needham Cemetery, and a reception at the Chateau Restaurant in Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Exchange Club of Needham, P.O. Box 920475, Needham, MA 02492 to support their many charitable endeavors. To share a memory of Paul, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019