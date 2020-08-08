|
CONNELLY, Paul I. Of Stoneham, August 6, 2020, at age 61. Beloved son of the late James Connelly and Evelyn (Palladino) Connelly. Cherished brother of Martin J. Connelly and his wife Nancy, Peter J. Connelly and his wife Margot, Clare A. Sylvia and her husband Steven, and Susan B. Leevan and her husband Mark. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, the Palladino family, and lifelong friend Vincent Solazzo. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Paul's Eternal Life will be held on Tuesday, August 11th, at 10am, in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Paul's family prior to the Mass from 8am - 9:30am, in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT 28), STONEHAM. Parking attendants and elevator available. Face coverings must be worn at all times while in the funeral home and guests are required to follow safe social distancing guidelines. Per MA regulations, no more than 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Interment Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. Please honor Paul by making donations in his memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020