George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High St.
DEDHAM, MA
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High St
DEDHAM, MA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dedham, MA
BARRETT, Paul J. Of Brockton, formerly Mission Hill and Dorchester, passed away on February 25, 2020. Brother of M. Clare Gross of Hingham, William Barrett of Holbrook, Phyllis Boulter of Marblehead, and the late John Barrett, Robert Barrett, and Catherine Sullivan. Served in the U.S. Marines in Korea, and later in the U.S. Navy in Japan and the Middle East. Paul was a cook who refined his culinary skills at dining establishments throughout the country. With a gentle wit and a generous spirit, Paul lead a life of quiet dignity. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Sunday, March 1st from 2-6 pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, March 2nd at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, at 10 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in New Calvary Cemetery in Mattapan. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the memory of his name to Wounded Warriors Family Support, www.wwfs.org or , For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
