PAUL J. BARTON
BARTON, Paul J. Of Brighton, passed away on September 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Serpico) Barton. Devoted father of Steven and his wife Mary of Weymouth, and Teresa Marie of Alameda, CA. Brother of Lillian B. Reiss and the late Herbert Barton. Uncle of Joseph Reiss, John Reiss, Tony Serpico, Margaret Serpico and Harry B. Center. Also survived by 3 great-nieces, loving family, many friends and his beloved tool collection. Paul was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus Brighton Council #121, former District Deputy, Grand Knight and Knight of the Year. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Columbkille Church at 321 Market Street, Brighton on Saturday, September 19th at 10:30am. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland, ME. For directions and guestbook, please see www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Columbkille Church
Funeral services provided by
Lehman & Reen Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
