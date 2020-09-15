BARTON, Paul J. Of Brighton, passed away on September 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Serpico) Barton. Devoted father of Steven and his wife Mary of Weymouth, and Teresa Marie of Alameda, CA. Brother of Lillian B. Reiss and the late Herbert Barton. Uncle of Joseph Reiss, John Reiss, Tony Serpico, Margaret Serpico and Harry B. Center. Also survived by 3 great-nieces, loving family, many friends and his beloved tool collection. Paul was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus Brighton Council #121, former District Deputy, Grand Knight and Knight of the Year. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Columbkille Church at 321 Market Street, Brighton on Saturday, September 19th at 10:30am. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland, ME. For directions and guestbook, please see www.lehmanreen.com
Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000