Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Name Church
PAUL J. BOGUE Obituary
BOGUE, Paul J. Ret. BPD Detective Age 88, of West Roxbury and Lauderdale by the Sea, formerly of Roxbury, MA. Passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Devoted husband of 66 years to Jean (Kelly) Bogue. Dear brother of Patricia Baikewicz of Newburyport, MA and the late Dorothy Crane, Catherine King, Helen Elworthy, John, Stephen, Jr. Francis, Ralph, Robert and George. Also survived by many caring nieces and nephews. Paul was a 38 year veteran of the Boston Police Dept., member of the Boston Police Detective's Benevolent Society, Boston Police Relief Association and the Boston Police Emerald Society. Visiting Hours at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Saturday, December 14th, from 10:00-11:30 am., followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 12 noon. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019
