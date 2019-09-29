Boston Globe Obituaries
PAUL J. CARROLL

CARROLL, Paul J. Of West Roxbury and North Falmouth, formerly of Winchester, September 28, 2019. Dear and devoted husband of Evelyn (Moussalli) Carroll. Loving father of Mary Ellen Bickett and her husband Thomas of Canton, Laura Carroll of Dedham and Linda Walsh and her husband Michael of Westwood. Beloved Grandpa of Marissa, Christopher, Julie, Elizabeth and Daniel. Dear brother of the late Thomas Carroll and Dorothy Green. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY, Wednesday at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. John Chrysostom Church at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours Tuesday 5-8 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paul's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to Mass General Hospital, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Proud US Army Veteran of the Korean War. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 30, 2019
