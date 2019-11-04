|
CIRINO, Paul J. Of Malden, formerly of Everett, Nov. 1, 2019. Son of the late Joseph & Josephine (Alba) Cirino. Beloved father of Elysia M. Cirino of Stoneham & Joseph A. Cirino of Malden. Loving brother of Patricia Cirino, Domenic Cirino & his wife Lucille, Donna Gardynski & her husband William, & John Cirino. Cherished grandfather of William A. Campbell, IV & Olivia K. Campbell. He is also survived by nieces & nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at the A.J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Thursday, November 7th at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Late U.S. Air Force Reserves Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to Autism Speaks, 85 Devonshire St., 9th FL, Boston, MA 02109. For directions & guestbook, www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019