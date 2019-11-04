Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL CIRINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL J. CIRINO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL J. CIRINO Obituary
CIRINO, Paul J. Of Malden, formerly of Everett, Nov. 1, 2019. Son of the late Joseph & Josephine (Alba) Cirino. Beloved father of Elysia M. Cirino of Stoneham & Joseph A. Cirino of Malden. Loving brother of Patricia Cirino, Domenic Cirino & his wife Lucille, Donna Gardynski & her husband William, & John Cirino. Cherished grandfather of William A. Campbell, IV & Olivia K. Campbell. He is also survived by nieces & nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at the A.J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Thursday, November 7th at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Late U.S. Air Force Reserves Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to Autism Speaks, 85 Devonshire St., 9th FL, Boston, MA 02109. For directions & guestbook, www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -