COUGHLIN, Paul J. Of Boxford, formerly of Burlington, Arlington & Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 22. Beloved husband of 59 years to Marilyn (Garofalo). Loving father of Sharon Coughlin & her spouse Stacy Potvin of Haverhill, Suzanne O'Leary & her husband James of Marshfield, Sean & his wife Nancy of Boxford and Stephanie Geary & her husband Brian of Danville, NH. Proud grandfather of Benjamin, Emily & Katelyn Coughlin, Shannon O'Leary and Kayla & Connor Geary. Brother of the late Thomas Coughlin & his late wife Martha, William Coughlin & his wife Marguerite of Beverly, the late Carol Ann Pick & her late husband Donald and Margaret Bastarache & her husband John of FL. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Monday, August 26 from 4-8 p.m. A Private Burial with Military Honors will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Paul's name may be made to the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, 62A Alzheimer's Unit, 61 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019