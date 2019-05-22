Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Badger Funeral Home
347 King Street
Littleton, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne Parish
75 King St.
Littleton, MA
View Map
CURTIN, Paul J. Age 79, of Littleton, passed away May 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife Milly and children, Joseph and his wife Lisa, Paul Jr. and his wife Maria; his stepchildren, Michelle Goodwin, Laura Edry and her husband Bob and Regina Barrett; his grandchildren, Aedan, Owen, Ain, Kerry and Riley. Brother of Mary Ann DeBoer, her husband Merle and the late James P. Curtin and his wife Judy. Further survived and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Christine and first wife Elizabeth. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Paul for a period of Visitation on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4PM - 7PM in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King St., LITTLETON. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11AM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in St. Anne Parish, 75 King St., Littleton. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, Littleton. Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2019
