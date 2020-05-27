|
|
DeCOLOGERO, Paul J. Age 87, died May 25, 2020 at Beverly Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the husband of the late Florence (Afienko) DeCologero. Born in Boston to the late William and Mary (DePaulo) DeCologero. An honorary discharged veteran, he served in the United States Army during the Korea War. He worked as an electronic engineer for many years. He is survived by two daughters, Joanne DeCologero, Marianne DeCologero-Ventura; three sons, John, Paul, Anthony DeCologero; grandchildren, Jonny, Paul, Mellissa, Derek, Billy, Gabriella, Jonathan, Paul, Carla, Adelle, Jacklynn, Dahlia, Paul, Lyndsey, William, Anthony. He was predeceased by a son, Billy DeCologero; four brothers, John, Robert, Billy, Anthony DeCologero; six sisters, Phyllis Pesce, Gloria Skuttle, Connie Gaynor, Marie Parziale, Josie Nowicki, Jeanette McCoy. His Funeral Services will be held privately. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Contributions may be made in his name to Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2020