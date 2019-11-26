|
DEMEO, Paul J. Of Weymouth, died November 25, 2019 at the age of 91. Paul served in the U.S. Army towards the end of WWII. He trained as a chemical engineer and later worked as an electrical engineer for the MBTA for many years. Earlier in his career, Paul worked on the team that developed the microwave oven. Paul was very close with the Korean Catholic community of Newton. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth J. (Bradley) DeMeo. Loving father of Paul D. DeMeo and wife Lucienne of Derry, NH, Christine Caezza and husband Anthony of Dracut, Betsy DeMeo of RI, J. Leo DeMeo and wife Sue of Juneau, AK, Dorothy Lane and husband Michael of Lake Tahoe, NV, Daniel DeMeo and wife Patricia of Newmarket, NH, Frederick DeMeo and wife Eva Faria of Weymouth, and Cathi Marro and husband Michael of Miami, FL. Cherished "Grandpa" of 7 grandchildren, including the late Michael DeMeo, 1st LT, US Army, and 2 great-grandchildren. Paul is also survived by his caregivers Bing Chu and Joel Abordo, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Friday, 6-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the Funeral Home at 9 AM on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Newton at 10:30 AM. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. Donations in memory of Paul may be made to the Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019