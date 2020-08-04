Home

St Joseph's Catholic Church
151 Village St
Medway, MA 02053
DeSIMONE, Paul J. Age 87, of Medway, August 3, 2020. Late Korean War Army veteran. Beloved husband of Evelyn M. (Annino) DeSimone since 1955. Father of Paula DeSimone of Bellingham and the late John DeSimone and Richard Paul DeSimone (infant). Father-in-law of Anita DeSimone of Brewster. Grandfather of Nikole and Michael DeSimone. Brother of Alice DeSimone of Medway and the late Katherine Ammidown and Francis DeSimone. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Friday, August 7 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St., Medway. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery, Medway. Covid-19 guidelines including face coverings and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy to a . Ginley Crowley Funeral Home

www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2020
