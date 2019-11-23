Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Julia's Church
374 Boston Post Road
Weston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL DESORCY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL J. DESORCY


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL J. DESORCY Obituary
DESORCY, Paul J. Of Weston, November 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary L. (Cullen) Desorcy. Devoted father of Kimberly J. Poulin-Gilman of Brooklyn, CT. Loving grandfather of Marissa Poulin and Grace Gilman. Son of the late Joseph Alcid and Mary M. (O'Brien) Desorcy. Brother-in-law of Michael J. Cullen, Jr. (Kathy) of Manchester, NH, Kathleen Hunt (Frank) of Norristown, PA and Elizabeth "Betsy" Cullen of Watertown. Family and friends will honor and remember Paul's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Tuesday, November 26th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Julia's Church, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. Memorial donations may be made to Parmenter VNA & Hospice, 10 Green Way, Wayland, MA 01778 where Paul's family was most grateful that the care he received was exemplary. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -