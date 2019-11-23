|
DESORCY, Paul J. Of Weston, November 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary L. (Cullen) Desorcy. Devoted father of Kimberly J. Poulin-Gilman of Brooklyn, CT. Loving grandfather of Marissa Poulin and Grace Gilman. Son of the late Joseph Alcid and Mary M. (O'Brien) Desorcy. Brother-in-law of Michael J. Cullen, Jr. (Kathy) of Manchester, NH, Kathleen Hunt (Frank) of Norristown, PA and Elizabeth "Betsy" Cullen of Watertown. Family and friends will honor and remember Paul's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Tuesday, November 26th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Julia's Church, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. Memorial donations may be made to Parmenter VNA & Hospice, 10 Green Way, Wayland, MA 01778 where Paul's family was most grateful that the care he received was exemplary. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019