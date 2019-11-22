Boston Globe Obituaries
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Norwood, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for PAUL DONOHUE
PAUL J. DONOHUE


1945 - 2019
PAUL J. DONOHUE Obituary
DONOHUE, Paul J. Was born in Norwood in 1945, passed away on November 20, 2019. He was son of the late John and Mary (Bailey) Donohue. Graduate of the Norwood Public Schools, where he was a star athlete, including captain of the Norwood High School Football team, for which he played center. He attended Northeastern University and graduated from Quincy Junior College. Paul played semi-professional football for the Mitchell Club. He was the Beloved husband of Helen (Abdallah) Donohue. Devoted father of Olga Donohue, Molly and Alexei Tymoczko and Ann and David Bicknell. Cherished grandfather of Amelia Tymoczko. Brother of John and Patricia Donohue, the late Anne and James LeClair and Josephine Donohue. Loving brother-in-law of Olga Abdallah and Nicholas Abdallah. Paul worked as a general contractor and later in life worked for the Norfolk County Land Court. Paul was a publicly elected member of the Norwood Planning Board for forty-three years, and he served as a Town Meeting Representative and elected member of the Democratic Town Committee. He was a lifetime member of the Norwood Elks, former member of the Norfolk County Land Court and Past president of the Society in Dedham for Apprehending Horse Thieves. Paul was a Season ticket holder for the New England Patriots for over thirty years with his dear friend Geoffrey Fanning. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 from 2-6pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's name to the Norwood Circle of Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 421, Norwood, MA 02062.

Kraw-Kornackfuneralhome.com

Family Owned And Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
