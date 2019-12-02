|
FARINA, Paul J. Of Arlington, December 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Ruth (Lee) Farina. Devoted father of Paul Gerard Farina, his wife Rosemary, of Charlestown, Karen Kostigen of Arlington, Carol V. Brayman, and her husband Steve of Natick. Loving grandfather of Jenna Rosie, her husband Paul of Natick, Olivia Kostigen of Boulder, CO, Richard P. Kostigen of Arlington, Ross Brayman of Boston and Erika Brayman of New York City. Loving great-grandfather of Jack Henry, Ryan Conor and Owen Patrick Rosie. Brother of Theresa Farina of Wakefield, Richard Farina of Watertown, the late Thomas, Mary, Michael, Joseph, Anthony, John, Louis, Ralph Farina, Mary Branch, Dorothy Stephanopoulos, Helen Lair, Lee Goulette, Ann Smith, and Rosalie Farina. Further survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving relatives and friends. Paul started the family business in 1958, the Farina Corporation, a thriving HVAC company located in Charlestown, MA. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Thursday, December 5th, at 10:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4–8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019