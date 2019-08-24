Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1155 Main St.
Wakefield, MA
PAUL J. FEELEY Obituary
FEELEY, Paul J. Of Melrose, died suddenly August 22, 2019, at age 63. Beloved husband of Nancy T. (Roache) Feeley. Loving father of Alison T. Feeley of Belmont, Jenifer B. Feeley, and Charlene L. Feeley, both of Melrose. Son of the late Francis X. and Alice R. Feeley. Brother of Alice Carney, Carol Lee, Thomas Feeley, Jeremiah Feeley, Cathy Dennison, Mary Downing, Maureen Woods, David Feeley, and the late Rose McDonald, Francis Feeley, and Charles Feeley. Son-in-law of Joseph Roache & the late Theresa Roache. Brother-in-law of Patricia Roache and Carol Laurino. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 Foster St., MELROSE, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 4:00pm-8:00pm and again on Wednesday morning, from 8:30am-9:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, at 10:00am. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Donations may be made in Paul's name to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451, or at For obituary, directions, or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
