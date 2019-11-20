Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
PAUL J. "JERRY" GAFFNEY


1945 - 2019
PAUL J. "JERRY" GAFFNEY Obituary
GAFFNEY, Paul J. "Jerry" Of Winthrop, Nov. 15, 2019, beloved son of the late Ethel (Fitzgerald) and Paul C. Gaffney. Dear brother of the late Richard Gaffney and Judith A. Gaffney. He was also the beloved friend of Peter and Joan Marks and Ivone Soares. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 12:00 PM. Committal will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the the New England Shelter for Homeless Veterans at www.nechv.org For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019
