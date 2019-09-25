|
GAGNON, Paul J. Age 70, passed away in his home on September 18, 2019. Born in Salem on February 7, 1949, he was the son of the late Henry and Yvette (Ledoux) Gagnon. Paul was raised in and attended grammar school in Salem. He graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School in 1967 and Vesper George School of Art in 1969, where he studied commercial art. He had a career in commercial art and had retired from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing. Paul enjoyed travelling, reading, painting, theater, visiting art museums and spending time with his friends and family. Paul is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Mary Lou Gagnon of Danvers, and his nephew and niece, Gregory Gagnon of Brooklyn, NY and Kristen Gagnon of Danvers. Visitation will be held from 5-8PM on Monday, September 30, 2019, at C.R. Lyons & Sons, Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS. All other services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Debra of America (Epidermolysis Bullosa fund), 75 Broad St., Suite 300, Brooklyn, NY 10004 debra.org For online directions, and to offer condolences, please visit LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019