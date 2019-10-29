|
|
HAGGERTY, Paul J. Jr. "Skipper" Age 76, of Lawrence, formerly of Winchester, Oct. 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jane E. (Dunbury) Haggerty. Loving father of Patricia A. Stevenson of Lawrence, Katrina A. Smith of NC and Richard P. Hemmerdinger, III of ME. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours will be held in the Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER on Sun., Nov. 3rd from 2-6PM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516 Late Veteran, U.S. Army Vietnam. Longtime employee, Winchester DPW. www.costellofuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Paul J. Jr. "Skipper" HAGGERTY
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019